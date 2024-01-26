Ondo Governor Explains Why He Nominated Adelami, Oluwatuyi

The Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa says his appointment of Olayide Adelami as deputy and Tayo Oluwatuyi as Secretary to the State Government was mainly due to their experience.

Adelami was nominated as screened by the Ondo State House of Assembly earlier in the week. Days after the move, Governor Aiyedatiwa explained why he nominated him and Oluwatuyi.

“The Governor, who said this on Friday at the Presidential Lodge of the Government House in Akure while meeting both Adelami and Oluwatuyi for the first time since their appointment, added that he considered them highly qualified and well equipped to carry out the responsibilities entrusted to them,” his media aide Ebenezer Adeniyan said in a Friday statement.

