Ondo Governor Explains Why He Nominated Adelami, Oluwatuyi

The Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa says his appointment of Olayide Adelami as deputy and Tayo Oluwatuyi as Secretary to the State Government was mainly due to their experience.
Adelami was nominated as screened by the Ondo State House of Assembly earlier in the week. Days after the move, Governor Aiyedatiwa explained why he nominated him and Oluwatuyi.
READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:
MEDIA RELEASE.
GOVERNOR AIYEDATIWA: WHY I NOMINATED ADELAMI, OLUWATUYI AS DEPUTY GOV, SSG.
DGov-designate, SSG hold ‘Thank You’ rally for Governor
Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has said that the overwhelming reactions that greeted the nomination and appointment of Dr. Olayide Adelami and Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi as Deputy Governor and Secretary to the State Government respectively showed that he made the right choices for both positions.
The Governor, who said this on Friday at the Presidential Lodge of the Government House in Akure while meeting both Adelami and Oluwatuyi for the first time since their appointment, added that he considered them highly qualified and well equipped to carry out the responsibilities entrusted to them.
Governor Aiyedatiwa, who congratulated Adelami and Oluwatuyi, disclosed that he received calls and messages from notable personalities, including traditional rulers and religious leaders, commending both appointments.
He said: “The time for a deputy governor has come, because the responsibilities have been immense, and I am grateful for the capable hands of Dr. Adelami and the prompt action of the SSG, Hon. Oluwatuyi, who has already begun his duties.”
Earlier on Friday, in a display of gratitude and solidarity, the Deputy Governor-designate and the SSG mobilised their supporters for a heartfelt welcome for Governor Aiyedatiwa at the Akure airport upon his return to the state capital from Abuja.
Dr. Adelami and Honorable Oluwatuyi led the appreciation rally, symbolizing a seamless transition and unity within the state’s leadership.
Addressing the crowd, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed heartfelt appreciation for the warm welcome, thanking the people of the State for their support for his administration since inception.
“Two days ago, we dissolved the former executive council, not in discord but as part of the necessary transition. I presented the name of Dr. Olayide Adelami to the House of Assembly for consideration, and it was promply approved.
“I am deeply moved by the outpouring of support and the warm welcome orchestrated by Deputy Governor designate and the SSG. Their initiative to express appreciation through this rally speaks volumes about their dedication to serving the people and fostering unity within the state”, the Governor said.
Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan,
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.
January 25, 2024.