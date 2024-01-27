Troops Neutralise 10 Terrorists, Recover Weapons In North-West Operations

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) have neutralised several terrorists, arrested a terrorist kingpin and recovered assorted weapons in a coordinated dry season clearance operation in the North-West.

In a recent clearance operation conducted on Friday, OPHD troops cleared and destroyed terrorist enclaves at Pada, Matsomatso and Yurlumu villages at Batsari LGA of Katsina state, neutralising seven terrorists while others escaped with severe gunshot wounds.

This was disclosed by the Information Officer of Operation Hadarin Daji, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, in a statement on Saturday.

He said that similarly, on the same day, OPHD troops in Zamfara state while on fighting patrol neutralized two terrorists at Getso and Ubaka villages under Maru LGA of Zamfara State.

Captain Ibrahim added that during the exploitation, troops recovered 1 AK47 rifle, 1 Magazine, 7.62mm special ammunition and two motorcycles were recovered and destroyed.

The statement further read, “Also the resilient troops while responding to Intelligence report on sighting armed terrorists along the Sheme – Dandume road in Katsina state. Troops’ immediately mobilized to the area and engaged the terrorists, forcing them to flee. However, one of the terrorists was neutralized.

“In another development, the Joint task force OPHD troops arrested a notorious Bandits warlord Usman Abubakar, popularly known as Harinde. Harinde, a 35 years old bandit leader who has been terrorizing Shinkafi, and Zurmi LGAs and other villages in Sokoto state was arrested on Thursday 26 January 2024 at Shinkafi following an intelligence report.

“Furthermore, acting on credible intelligence on a group of notorious gunrunners with intentions to smuggle weapons into Zamfara state, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI, swiftly set up a snap checkpoint and arrested 3 suspected persons at Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara state.

“The suspects were identified as Musa Usman, Aminu Ibrahim and Isah Mohammed. And the Items recovered from them are, the sum of Two Million Five Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira, 1 Volkswagen Wagon, 3 mobile phones and other items

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the huge sum of money was for exchange for Assorted weapons at the Illela border in Sokoto state before they were arrested by the troops.

“Relatedly, combined troops of OPHD and DSS acting on credible intelligence, arrested one notorious terrorists’ collaborator, Ibrahim Atiku from Amawara village of Dan Musa LGA in Katsina state.

The Army said the arrested suspects are undergoing preliminary investigation before they will be handed over to the appropriate security agencies for further actions.