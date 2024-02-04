VIDEO: ‘Nothing More Will Change,’ Seun Kuti Speaks On State Of The Nation

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti says Nigerians should not expect anything to change socio-economically and security-wise under the new government.

Seun, the son of the late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, was a guest on Rubbin’ Mind show on Channels Television on Sunday.

He also said mass poverty has been responsible for the kidnappings and killings in the country.

The younger Kuti said there has been insecurity in the land because there has not been investment in the sector to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

