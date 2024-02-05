×

Nigerian Artistes And How They Showed Up For The 66th Grammy Awards

By Ewaoluwa Ogunbodede
Updated February 5, 2024
Nigerian singer Ayra Starr arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

 

The 66th Grammy Awards season came in with a lot of promises for the African continent especially for Nigerian artistes who were nominated for various categories including the new Best Africa performance category.

As it is common with the Grammys, stars from all over the world, show up in their best looks for the biggest night in the music industry. For the Nigerian stars present, monochrome was the order of the day. Though none went home with an award, Fireboy, Davido  Asake, Ayra Starr, and others, sure snagged up some looks.

Ayra Starr

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

 

The “Fashion Killer” crooner sure lived up to her name. She graced the red carpet in her signature style of short and body-flattering outfits. Starr showed up in a custom beaded blue chiffon two-piece created by Jeniece Blanchet and Candice Cuoco.

Folake Olowo Foyeku

Folake’s appearance at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo/@gersonlopes_photographer/Instagram

 

The Bob Hearts Abishola star, kept to the monochrome theme in an all-black afro urban-inspired look, with leather being the dominant material, she zazzed it up with a red beaded neckpiece and black walking stick.

Burna Boy

US singer Brandy (L) and Nigerian singer Burna Boy perform on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

 

Being the first African to perform live at the Grammys, the ‘Ye’ crooner electrified the audience at the 66th Grammy Awards event in Los Angeles, United States, in the early hours of Monday with his hit songs On Form, City Boys, Sitting On Top Of The World with Brandy and 21 Savage. He appeared in the iconic 3 Paradis AW24 piece which is fit for the moment!

Asake, Fireboy DML, all gave some of the best all black ensembles. Davido delivers the fashion twist in his classy tuxedo look.

Asake’s appearance at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo/@asakenewz/Instagram

 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Asake attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP (Photo by Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Fireboy DML attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

Davido’s appearance at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo/@AlbumTalksHQ

 

Fashion is a high point of award shows. Judging from these looks, Nigerian global stars, came ready.

