Nigerian Artistes And How They Showed Up For The 66th Grammy Awards

The 66th Grammy Awards season came in with a lot of promises for the African continent especially for Nigerian artistes who were nominated for various categories including the new Best Africa performance category.

As it is common with the Grammys, stars from all over the world, show up in their best looks for the biggest night in the music industry. For the Nigerian stars present, monochrome was the order of the day. Though none went home with an award, Fireboy, Davido Asake, Ayra Starr, and others, sure snagged up some looks.

Ayra Starr

The “Fashion Killer” crooner sure lived up to her name. She graced the red carpet in her signature style of short and body-flattering outfits. Starr showed up in a custom beaded blue chiffon two-piece created by Jeniece Blanchet and Candice Cuoco.

Folake Olowo Foyeku

The Bob Hearts Abishola star, kept to the monochrome theme in an all-black afro urban-inspired look, with leather being the dominant material, she zazzed it up with a red beaded neckpiece and black walking stick.

Burna Boy

Being the first African to perform live at the Grammys, the ‘Ye’ crooner electrified the audience at the 66th Grammy Awards event in Los Angeles, United States, in the early hours of Monday with his hit songs On Form, City Boys, Sitting On Top Of The World with Brandy and 21 Savage. He appeared in the iconic 3 Paradis AW24 piece which is fit for the moment!

Asake, Fireboy DML, all gave some of the best all black ensembles. Davido delivers the fashion twist in his classy tuxedo look.

Fashion is a high point of award shows. Judging from these looks, Nigerian global stars, came ready.