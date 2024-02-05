Teenager Killed As Driver Fleeing Customs Rams Into Bystanders In Kastina

A 14-year-old teenager, Muhsin Ibrahim, has reached his early grave after a J5 Peugeot vehicle driver rammed into bystanders in the Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Jibia is one of the Nigerian borders with Niger Republic where most residents engage in various cross-border businesses for decades.

An eyewitness, Surajo Aliyu, told Channels Television on Monday in a telephone chat that the incident took place on Saturday at 11am around the Tudun Wada Primary School in Tashar Huraira Bus Stop when officials of the Federal Operating Unit, Zone B of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) were on their way to buy food in Jibia town.

He added that the J5 driver, who was conveying soya beans, thought that the NCS officials were chasing him. The shocked driver, in his confusion state, hit a nearby vehicle toward a filling station.

“The unfortunate development happened on Saturday around 11:00 am when the Customs officials were on their way to buy food in Jibia town.

“A J5 driver who was conveying soya beans upon sighting them, frightened and matched brake and hit a car close to him, they both found their way into a filling station,” he said.

Channels Television recalled that in August 2021, 10 persons were confirmed killed and several others wounded after officers of the Nigeria Customs Service in their numbers rammed into a gathering while pursuing a suspected rice smuggler in the same Jibia town.

The then Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, threatened to test the legal system that gave the right to Customs officers to recklessly kill innocent persons in the state.