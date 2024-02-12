Anambra Police Arrest Ihiala Cultists, Recover AK-47 Rifles

Men of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested two ring leaders of cult groups responsible for recent killings in the Ihiala area of the state.

In a statement on Monday, police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the Commissioner of Police,Aderemi Adeoye deployed a Police Crack Squad to Ihiala to provide security for the people of the area.

“One Chitana Oha, male, 25 years, alias ‘Kill and Bury’ was arrested,” the statement partly read.

“Also nabbed was one Emmanuel Ifeanyi Okonkwo, male, 24 yrs Alias ‘Good and Bad’.

“Both suspects were arrested at their hideout at Okija within the same Local Government Area.”

The police commissioner vowed to end the cult related killings in the state and assured members of the public that their security will continue to be the top most priority of the Command.

Meanwhile, the police in the state recovered two AK-47 rifles stolen from two police formations years back.

“One of the rifles was stolen when Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo was attacked by unknown gunmen in 2021.

“The second rifle was stolen from Area Command Headquarters, Ogidi early last year when the formation was attacked by insurgents,” the spokesman added.