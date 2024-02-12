Though We Fell Short, I’m Proud Of Super Eagles – Ahmed Musa

Despite losing to hosts Ivory Coast in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final, Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has hailed the team for its resilience and determination.

Ivory Coast came back from a goal down to defeat the Nigerian team 2-1 in the final game of the competition which was concluded inside the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, capital of Ivory Coast.

Reflecting on the tournament, Musa who was an unused substitute in all games the team played, in a social media post on Monday, said that the unity of the team on the field transcended religious and tribal differences.

He also thanked the supporters of the Super Eagles whose unwavering dedication and chats he said lifted the team higher than ever before.

His post reads, “Reflecting on our journey in the AFCON tournament, I’m filled with immense pride for the Nigerian Super Eagles. Though we may have fallen short of the championship, our unity on the field transcended religious and tribal differences, reminding us of the power of football to bring us together.

“Despite the twists and turns of the game, our team stood strong, displaying resilience and determination that resonated with fans across the nation.

“To all our incredible supporters, your unwavering dedication and chants lifted us higher than ever before. Your passion for the game and for our country is truly inspiring. In a time where economic challenges weigh heavily on our shoulders, let us carry the same spirit of unity beyond the football pitch and into every aspect of our lives.

“As we face the hurdles ahead, let’s remember that together, we are stronger. Let’s channel the same energy and comradeship we experienced during the tournament into tackling the obstacles that lie ahead. Let’s embrace our diversity as a strength and stand united as one nation, one team, one family.

“Thank you, Nigeria, for your undying support. Let’s continue to strive for greatness, both on and off the field.”

Following the loss to Ivory Coast on Sunday night, will depart Ivory Coast for Abuja Monday afternoon.