Akpabio Swears In Three Newly Elected Senators

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, presided over the swearing-in of three newly elected senators.

Those sworn in during the plenary were Professor Anthony Okorie (All Progressives Congress, Ebonyi South), Mustapha Musa (All Progressives Congress, Yobe East), and Prince Pam Mwadkon (Action Democratic Party, Plateau North)

On the ground to administer the oath of office was the Clerk of the Senate, Mr. Chinedu Akubueze at about 11:41 am.

After their swearing-in, the new lawmakers were thereafter led to their respective seats.

During the plenary, the upper chamber also went into close-door meeting with the service chiefs owing to the worsening security situation in the country.

Security chiefs in attendance include the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar, and the Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla.

Aside from security issues, the lawmakers are also concerned about Nigeria’s economy. The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun is in the Senate chamber with the lawmakers.

Briefing the invitees, Akpabio said the invitation became necessary following several petitions by the lawmakers’ constituents.