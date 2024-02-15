I Believe I’m The Biggest Actor In Africa – Timini Egbuson

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, says with what he has achieved so far, he believes that he is the biggest actor in Africa.

The actor, who won the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMCVA) in 2020 for his role as the Best Actor in Elevator Baby, disclosed this in a chat on Menisms podcast.

“I genuinely believe if you put everything that I have done and everything that I have been able to accomplish, I believe that I’m the biggest actor in Africa,” he said.

Timini has also starred in a number of Nollyword movies and series such as Breaded Life and the mostly recently released highest-grossing Nigerian movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ by Funke Akindele.

He also disclosed that he has opened up the way for a lot of young actors in Nollywood.

“I believe that I genuinely opened up the way for a lot of new school young actors. I also believe that I opened up the leading male young actor category. Because when I joined Nollywood there were no lead roles for younger (man), you either had to be an old man or like a young babe…”