Customs Seizes N19.6m Worth Of Sex Enhancement Drugs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) joint border patrol team, sector IV, said it has seized a consignment of sex enhancement drugs worth N19.6 duty-paid value in Sokoto state.

While briefing newsmen in Sokoto, Coordinating Comptroller, Mr. Kolapo Oladeji, said that trucks carrying food items were also intercepted at Kajji community on the Sokoto-Kebbi road.

According to him; the intercepted truckloads of food items were heading to the Niger Republic through the Kebbi border, an action that contravened regulations.

“We will leave no stone unturned to block food smuggling out of the country because of the current situation in the country.

“We all know that prices of food items have skyrocketed because of the activities of some Nigerians. Our people are hungry, but they prefer to take the food to other countries despite the border closures imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He assured that the Customs will continue to trail smugglers, and block their routes, adding that whoever is caught in the nefarious act will face the full wrath of the law.