Kennedy Iyere Wins Accord Gov Ticket For Edo

Kennedy Iyere has emerged as the candidate of the Accord party for the forthcoming Edo State governorship election.

He became the bearer of the party’s ticket after five other contestants stepped down for him a day before the primary election.

Iyere was then invested as the man to lead the Accord party in the September 2024 election.

After he picked the ticket, Iyere says he believes his comrades stepped down for him purely on merit. He promises to win the governorship election.

RELATED

Emerges As Edo APC Gov Candidate

Edo Gov: Senator Okpebholo Declared Winner In Parallel APC Primary

APC Produces Two Candidates

Meanwhile, two candidates have emerged in parallel primaries conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Edo governorship candidate.

A member of the House of Representatives Dennis Idahosa was declared the winner by the Governor Hope Uzodimma-led Edo State Governorship Primary Election Committee.

“This is so therefore to satisfy that Honorable Dennis Idaho having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared the winner of the primaries and is returned as the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) for the coming election,” Uzodimma said.

But the APC State Returning Officer Ogbuaja Stanley Uzoamaka declared Senator Monday Okpebholo as the APC flagbearer.

The group condemned Uzodimma’s declaration, claiming his office as chairman of the election committee is only ceremonial.

However, the APC national leadership says it only recognises the candidature of Idahosa.

“We wish to state categorically that only the Governor Hope Uzodinma-Led Edo State APC Governorship Primary Election Committee is duly authorised to undertake the final collation and announcement of results of the Primary Election in the State,” the party said in a statement.