Advertisement

Accord, Action Alliance, 16 Other Parties That Scaled Deregistration

Channels Television  
Updated February 6, 2020
INEC To Conduct Supplementary Elections In Kano, Sokoto, Four Others March 23
(FILE) INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, at a press conference in Abuja. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday deregistered 74 political parties in the country.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, announced this during a press briefing at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Although a total of 75 parties were listed for deregistration, one of them – Action People’s Party (APP) obtained a court order restraining the electoral umpire from deregistering it.

Here is the full list of the 18 political parties that scaled the deregistration process:

Accord  (A)

Action Alliance  (AA)

African Action Congress (AAC)

African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Action Democratic Party (ADP)

All Progressives Congress (APC)

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Allied People’s Movement (APM)

Action People’s Party (APP)

Boot Party (BP)

Labour Party (LP)

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

National Rescue Movement (NRM)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

Also, see the infographics by INEC below:



More on Politics

INEC Releases Timetable For Edo, Ondo Governorship Polls

INEC Fixes Date For Edo, Ondo Elections

US Govt Throws Its Weight Behind Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Crusade

Kano Assembly Impeaches Majority Leader

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement