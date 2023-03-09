2023 Elections: Accord Sacks Oyo Exco For Endorsing Makinde

The National Working Committee of Accord (A) has dissolved the Oyo State executive members, for endorsing the incumbent Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Seyi Makinde, against the party’s candidate, Adebayo Adelabu, ahead of the March 18 governorship election.

In a statement issued after a two-hour emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting chaired by the National Chairman, Hon. Muhammad Lawal Nalado, Accord said those relieved of their offices are the State Chairman of Accord, Prince Kolade Ojo, Hon. Yinka Dairo, who is the Oyo State Accord Secretary, and the entire Executive Committee members of the party in Oyo State.

The statement said NWC also resolved to constitute a five-man Caretaker Committee to steer the party to victory and also manage the affairs of the party in the build-up to the governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The five-man caretaker Committee members are Alhaji Isiaka Salami, who will serve as Oyo State Caretaker Chairman, Bashiru Ayobami, who will serve as Caretaker Secretary, Hon. Fatai Salawu, Bimpe Martins, Ayodele Oyajide, who are members of the Caretaker Committee.

Explaining that the decisions were resolutions of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party, Nalado also directed those affected to hand over all party properties and documents in their possession to the new Caretaker Executive members with immediate effect.

The Accord national chairman, therefore, enjoined party members and supporters, including all the electorate in Oyo State to troop out en-masse and vote for the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu and all the State House of Assembly candidates in Saturday’s election.

While regretting that the agenda of the dissolved Oyo State executive committee led by Kolade Ojo, was to frustrate the chances of the Accord gubernatorial and State Assembly candidates to clinch landslide victory in Saturday’s election, Nalado alleged that they have been heavily compromised by the State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

He lambasted members of the dissolved Oyo State executives for ditching the Accord candidates, whom he said are front-runners in Saturday’s election, emphasising that contrary to claims by the sacked Oyo State chairman, Accord is neither in any alliance with any political party nor with Governor Makinde, as its candidates have the capacity to win the election fair and square.