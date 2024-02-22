Economic Hardship: Lagos Slashes Public Transportation By 25%

To ameliorate the economic hardship faced by citizens in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the government will resume a 25% reduction on public transportation in the state.

“We started something last year from August when we had a 50% reduction on all public transportation,” the governor said in a media chat on Thursday.

“It was stopped towards the end of the years when things resumed back but now I think transport cost is a major thing for our citizens.

“Almost immediately from this weekend, we’re throwing back a 25% reduction on all public transportation. We’re working with the various unions to ensure that we also can support them. But on our BRT, on our trains, on our ferry services, you going to begin to enjoy that almost immediately from this weekend.

“I’ve given an instruction, so they are working on the logistics for that.”

Sanwo-Olu further stated Lagos civil servants from Level 1 to 14 will come to work physically three times a week and work virtually for the two other days to ease economic pressure in the state.