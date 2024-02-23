NCDC Records 2,122 Lassa Fever Cases in 21 States

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has reported a total of 2,122 suspected cases of Lassa fever outbreaks in 21 states in Nigeria.

In a Lassa Fever Situation Report for week six posted on its website on Thursday, the Disease Centre said 411 cases have been confirmed, and 72 deaths have been recorded from the outbreaks as of February 11, 2024.

The confirmed cases were recorded from 21 states and 78 local government areas in the country.

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus. The natural reservoir for the virus is the Mastomys natalensis rodent (commonly known as the multimammate rat or the African rat).

The report partly read, “In Week 6, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 70 in epi Week 5, 2024 to 83 in epi Week 6, 2024. These were reported in Edo, Ondo, Taraba, Benue, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Kogi, Plateau, Cross River, Nasarawa, Rivers, and Lagos states.

“Cumulatively from week one to six, 2024, 72 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate of 17.5 per cent, which is marginally lower than the CFR for the same period in 2023 (17.6 per cent).

“In total for 2024, 21 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 78 local government areas.

“Sixty-five per cent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from these three states (Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi) while 35 per cent were reported from 17 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases. Of the 65 per cent confirmed cases, Ondo reported 24 per cent, Edo 23 per cent, and Bauchi 18 per cent.”