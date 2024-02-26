NLC Protest: Police Pledge To Protect Protesters’ Rights

Ahead of the proposed nationwide protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday, the Nigeria Police Force has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the rights and freedom of protesters are protected.

This is as Senior Advocate of Nigeria; Femi Falana said that protesters are entitled to police protection.

The police in a statement signed by the Force PPRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Monday, said it has deployed personnel nationwide and placed them on red alert to monitor the planned protest.

The Force PPRO noted that all Commissioners of Police and their respective supervising officers have been briefed and instructed to coordinate the officers on ground in ensuring the safety and security of all participants if the protests hold as planned.

The statement further read, “While recognizing the importance of peaceful protest, the Nigeria Police Force remains vigilant against any attempts to hijack such protests by individuals or groups of persons with sinister intents. Emphatically, the force, therefore, is fully prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to any unlawful activities or acts of violence that may threaten peace, public safety, and security in the event of such.

“It is vital to state that the Police has spread its tentacles nationwide to curb any attempt by some individuals who might want to leverage on the nationwide protests, to create brouhaha, and such will be met with an approved legal and proportional force as the Police will not allow wanton break down of law and order, loss of lives and property like we had experienced, in some instances, in the past, in any part of the country.

“The Inspector-General of Police urges all participants at the proposed protest to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly, adhering to the principles of non-violence and respect for the rights of others.

“He also calls on the organizers to cooperate with the Police and other relevant security agencies in ensuring that their protests remain peaceful and orderly even as the NPF works tirelessly to ensure that protests are conducted in a safe environment, conducive to the promotion of democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.”

Falana, in a statement, said “Specifically, section 83(4) of the Police Establishment Act 2020 provides as follows:

“Where a person or organization notifies the police of his or its intention to hold a public meeting, rally or procession on a public highway or such meetings in a place where the public has access to, the police officer responsible for the area where the meeting rally or procession will take place shall mobilize personnel to provide security to provide security cover for the meeting, rally or the procession.”

“We are compelled to call on the Inspector-General of Police to ensure that the protesters are given adequate security by the various police commands in the country.”

The NLC had on February 8 announced that it will hold a two-day nationwide protest over the hardship being experienced by Nigerians as well as the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The planned days for the nationwide protest are February 27 and 28.