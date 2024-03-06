Continue To Support Super Eagles, Peseiro Tells Nigerians

Jose Peseiro has urged Nigerians not to relent in their support for the Super Eagles despite a heart-wrenching defeat to hosts Côte d’Ivoire at the AFCON 2023 in January.

Peseiro announced his decision to step down as coach of Nigeria early last month.

The 63-year-old Portuguese coach met the target of guiding the Super Eagles to the semifinal of the tournament set for him by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) but opted to move on.

‘On Thursday, the Portuguese wrote a farewell message to Nigerians on his X handle stating, ‘I want to thank all Nigerians and the entire press for the interest, support, and encouragement given to the Super Eagles while I was their coach.”

”I would like to ask all of you to always support your players.”

I want to thank all Nigerians and the entire press for the interest, support, and encouragement given to the Super Eagles while I was their coach.

I would like to ask all of you to always support your players. pic.twitter.com/HHbOh6D1g3 — Jose Peseiro (@JosePeseiro) March 6, 2024

”These athletes give their all for the Super Eagles, taking pride in representing their country. The players make sacrifices to bring you joy.”.

”The Super Eagles deserve all your support, which will be very important for the great challenges that lie ahead.”

Peseiro was appointed Nigeria coach in May 2022 amid concerns he would not make a success of the job going by his past record.

He helped the country qualify for the delayed 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which was staged in Ivory Coast last month when the Super Eagles went all the way to the championship game.

His critics knocked his defensive tactics even though the team reached the final against most expectations.

His extended contract covered only the Africa Cup of Nations after which officials said he was offered a new deal with the same monthly salary of $50,000, which he earned when he took a pay cut last year to keep his post.

Widely travelled Peseiro has said he has received several offers after Nigeria were beaten in the final by hosts Ivory Coast.

His departure will signal what could possibly be a long-drawn search for a replacement with growing calls for the often cash-strapped NFF to hire a local coach, who they can afford, in his place.

Peseiro, a former Real Madrid assistant coach, previously managed Saudi Arabia and Venezuela and clubs including Sporting Lisbon, FC Porto, Panathinaikos, Rapid Bucharest, Al-Hilal, Al-Wahda, Al-Ahly Cairo and Sharjah FC.