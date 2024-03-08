Go After Coup Mongers, Defence Minister Directs DIA

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has directed the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) to go after those calling for military take over of power in the country.

The Minister gave this directive in a statement on Thursday signed by the Director of Information, Press and Public Relations of the Defence Ministry, Henshaw Ogubike.

Matawalle described those calling for an undemocratic change of government as agents of darkness, warning that anyone caught would not be treated lightly.

“The call for violent change of government by the military is absurd, preposterous and naive as the military has come to reality with a democratic government in Nigeria and is focused on their constitutional duty of defending the constitution.

“The propagators calling for the truncation of the constitutional government should desist from it and face the democratic reality on the ground.

“Just because criminal elements attacked a warehouse and a haulage vehicle carrying food items to other parts of the country is not enough reason for unpatriotic individuals to resort to calling for military intervention which has no place in modern realities.

“The military is highly professionalised with a good civilian-military relationship, and they are exhibiting the highest standard of professionalism with the defence of our constitution as the top priority.”

The Minister urged all Nigerians to support and keep faith with the government of President Bola Tinubu in the efforts to make Nigeria great.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to defending the Constitution and upholding democracy, as well as ensuring the safety and security of the nation.