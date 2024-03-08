IWD: My Administration Committed To Prioritising Women’s Welfare – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has promised that his administration will prioritise the welfare of women, protect their rights, and advance their causes.

Tinubu described women as the nation’s pivot in a statement signed by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, to commemorate International Women’s Day.

The President recognised the role of women in nation-building, emphasising that, without a scintilla of doubt, Nigerian women are elemental to the nation’s development, growth, and greatness.

“The President affirms that in every discipline and field of human endeavour, the standout achievements of Nigerian women have become a testament to the resilience, strength, courage, and ingenuity of all women across the world, as well as a mark of their exceptional quality as emissaries of hope and possibilities,” the statement read.

“President Tinubu notes that the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’, fits well within his administration’s policy initiatives on educating and empowering women, not only through inclusion in governance, but also by ensuring that they remain relevant and unimpeachable voices in the development process across all sectors of the economy.

“The President states that his administration is focused on providing investments in educating the girl child, while fostering inclusive programmes and initiatives that bolster their active roles in the areas of knowledge, science, technology, research and innovation into the future,” the statement read in part.