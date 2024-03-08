Obi, Wike, Fubara, Others Attend Christian Wake For Wigwe, Wife, Son

Dignitaries, guests, well-wishers, family, and friends of Herbert Wigwe have converged at Omueke in the Isiokpo community of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State for the Christian wake of the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings, his wife and son.

Wigwe, his wife Chizoba, and their eldest son Chizzy were part of an ill-fated air crash in the US about a month ago.

While the funeral rites for the Wigwes started earlier in the week, dignitaries gathered in Rivers State ahead of their burial.

Among those present to pay their last respects, ahead of the burial ceremony slated for Saturday are the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike; Governor of Rivers State, Siminalyi Fubara, and the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate for the 2023 election Peter Obi and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers State for 2023 Tonye Cole.