‘We Are Seeing Results’, Omokri Backs Tinubu’s FX Policy, Subsidy Removal

Ex-presidential aide Reno Omokri says the removal of petrol subsidy by President Bola Tinubu is working as the amount of fuel imported into the country has drastically reduced.

Omokri was a guest on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande aired on Channels Television on Friday.

He said the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari ought to have removed petrol subsidy instead of borrowing to pay over N400bn on subsidy monthly.

According to him, all the three major candidates in the 2023 presidential poll — Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) — promised to remove petrol subsidy.

“So, it amounts to intellectual dishonesty for anybody to begin to say Nigeria is collapsing. We are getting some wins right now,” he said, adding that “The naira has to be floated. We can’t afford multiple exchange rates.”

“Fuel importation has reduced by more than 50%. That means the removal of fuel subsidy has worked. Local refining has also increased by 8%. So, we are actually seeing results.”

Contrary to claims made by Farotimi of the Labour Party, Omokri said there is the rule of law in Nigeria and that the Labour Party lost the poll and should accept its fate.

“After the election, we have to come together and support Nigeria. Nigeria is moving forward right now and we have to support Nigeria,” said the Atiku campaigner.

“That you did not win an election does not mean you should drag your country down.”

“There is rule of law in Nigeria,” he said, citing the removal of Humanitarian Affairs Minister Betta Edu who was removed following allegations of fraud against her. “Facts don’t lie.”

According to Omokri, there is impunity in every country. “We are on earth, if you get to heaven, may be, but we need to focus on what works.”

He looked forward to reforms like that of the Oronsaye Report which advocates reduction in government overhead, state police, devolution of powers, implementation of Uwais Report on INEC, and promote made-in-Nigeria and buy-Nigeria, amongst others.