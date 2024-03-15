‘He Was A Beacon Of Wisdom’, Ooni Celebrates Olubadan’s Glorious Departure

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has described the death of late Olubadan of Ibadanland, as a glorious exit not unexpected for a great leader who had lived his life enviably well for his people.

The Ooni called the death of Olubadan a colossal loss to Ibadanland and the entire Oduduwa race worldwide.

In a statement signed by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, the Ooni said Oba Balogun was not just a monarch but was a beacon of wisdom, unity, and progress who had worked meritoriously all his life to gain all achievements he had recorded for himself as business man, politician, public servant and finally as traditional ruler of the biggest city in West Africa.

“Throughout his reign, he tirelessly worked towards the betterment of his people, embodying the essence of leadership with grace and dignity, his wisdom, counsel, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of his subjects earned him the respect and admiration of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“The Olubadan’s passing is not only a loss for his family and the people of Ibadan but also to the people of Oyo State and the entire Oduduwa family members globally. His contributions to the socio-economic and cultural development of the region are immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Ooni Ogunwusi, who doubles as Co-Chairman, National Council Of Traditional Rulers Of Nigeria(NCTRN) prayed for the soul of the late Ibadan monarch, commiserated with his subjects and family, urging for the sustainable of his legacy of peace making, unity, program and compassion praying for an eternal rest of his soul.

“On behalf of the House of Oduduwa and on behalf of the National Council Of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria(NCTRN) of which His Majesty, late Oba Lekan Balogun was a leading member, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late Olubadan, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Government, people of Oyo State, and the entire Ibadan community both at home and in the diaspora.

“We share in your grief during this difficult time and stand in solidarity with you as you mourn the loss of a true visionary leader. May the gentle soul of this great icon of Oodua royalty rest eternally on the right hand of the Almighty Olodumare,” Ooni prayed.