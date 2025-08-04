Olubadan-In-Council Endorses Ladoja As 44th Olubadan Of Ibadanland

The kingmakers have spoken concerning the Olubadan throne as they unanimously endorsed former Oyo State governor Rashidi Ladoja as the next Olubadan.

The Olubadan-In-Council endorsed the Otun Olubadan, Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The ratification, held at the new Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan, followed the passing of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on July 7, 2025, the 43rd Olubadan.

As the Otun Olubadan, the highest-ranking chief in the civil line, Ladoja is positioned first in line for the throne under the unique rotational system that governs the city’s traditional leadership.

While announcing the next Olubadan, the Balogun of Ibadanland, Tajudeen Ajibola, noted that the name will be officially forwarded to Governor Seyi Makinde for endorsement and subsequent enthronement in the days ahead.

He said, “The council is confident that Ladoja will bring a wealth of experience and wisdom to the throne. His track record as a former governor and his deep connection with the community make him an ideal candidate to lead Ibadanland into a new era.”

Ajibola emphasised the importance of unity and progress, stating, “Under his leadership, we anticipate a period of reconciliation and development for our people. We believe that Rashidi Ladoja will uphold the values and traditions of our ancestors while embracing modernity.”

Ladoja was born on September 25, 1944, in Gambari village near Ibadan. His educational journey included studies at Ibadan Boys High School and Olivet Baptist High School, culminating in a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Liège in Belgium. Upon returning to Nigeria, he began his career at Total before transitioning into business and politics.

Ladoja first took office as Governor of Oyo State in May 2003 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), serving until his controversial impeachment in January 2006.

He was later reinstated by a Supreme Court ruling in December 2006 and completed his term in May 2007.

In August 2024, Ladoja embraced his role as Otun Olubadan by accepting the ceremonial beaded crown, a requirement for ascending to the Olubadan title under the revised chieftaincy declaration.

He stated on a private radio station in Ibadan, “By the grace of God, I will become Olubadan. My blood pressure has been stable; anyone God destined to become Olubadan will become Olubadan.”

A formal ceremony to present Ladoja to the public is expected to take place in the coming weeks, following the governor’s official confirmation.