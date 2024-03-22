Security Agencies Rescue 16 Almajiri Children In Sokoto

Security operatives in Sokoto State in collaboration with their counterparts in Zamfara have rescued sixteen Almajiri children and a woman abducted in the Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State two weeks ago.

The rescue operation, according to the Sokoto State Government, was done in collaboration with the office of the National Security Adviser.

The suspected terrorists had earlier contacted the teacher of the Tsangaya school, demanding ransom as confirmed by the Sokoto State Police Command.

But two weeks later, the abducted Almajiri children and the elderly woman were rescued and rehabilitated by the Sokoto State Government.

“I am really overwhelmed being that all the abducted children were rescued unhurt,” an excited Governor Ahmad Aliyu said while handing over the freed children to their parents.

During the event, the Garrison Commander of the 8th Division Brigadier General Alexander Tawasimi expressed joy at the rescue.

“This is a result of deliberate efforts by all security agencies, both here and that of Zamfara State, to ensure free passage of all abducted children,” he said, promising safety for residents of the state. “So, we want to thank God Almighty for making this possible for us.”

Sokoto is one of the states in the country battling with banditry and kidnapping. The Sokoto State Government floated a security outfit the Community Guards Corps as part of measures to combat the security challenge.