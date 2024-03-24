N1.5m Recovered As Four Die In Bauchi Auto Crash – FRSC

Four persons have lost their lives in a fatal road accident in Bauchi State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said.

The accident which occurred on Saturday in Rinji, Toro Local Government Area of the North-Eastern State, involved eight passengers.

FRSC Corps Public Education Officer, Jonas Agwu, in a statement, said the “crash involved a Mercedes Benz with registration number AK808AA and a Volkswagen Opel Vectra also with registration number TFB675RC.”

Agwu, also said the corps’ rescue team recovered N1.5 million belonging to the victims.

“Out of the eight persons in the vehicles, four victims, comprising one female adult and three male adults were killed while the remaining 4 victims survived the crash with different degrees of injuries.”

READ ALSO: 137 Abducted Kuriga Schoolchildren Rescued In Zamfara – DHQ

He expressed worry at the rising cases of traffic infractions caused by the use of trailers to convey passengers, saying the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, has inaugurated a Joint Task Force to arrest and prosecute offenders involved in such traffic infractions.

According to the FRSC spokesman, the Joint Task Force comprises personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), State Traffic Management Agencies, and operatives of the Corps.

He also said the inauguration of the JTF which is in phases commenced with the commissioning of the team to police the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on Saturday at Kakau Toll Gate, Kaduna State.

Representing the Corps Marshal at the event was the Assistant Corps Marshal, Federal Operations, ACM Zubairu Mato who emphasized the cardinal role of the Joint Task Force.

Biu lamented that in the last couple of months, the highways have witnessed incidences of road traffic crashes involving trailers loaded with goods, animals and persons.