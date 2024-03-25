Gumi Has Been Invited For Questioning Over Comments On Bandits — FG

The Federal Government says Kaduna-based Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi has been invited by security agencies for questioning over some comments he made on the activities of bandits.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, who briefed State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday, said nobody is above the law and found guilty, Gumi will be reprimanded.

“The security agencies are up and doing. Sheikh Gumi or any other person is not above the law. If he he suggestions that are constructive enough for the security agencies to take, they will take but if they think that he is also making some statements that appeared to be reckless, he will also be reprimanded.

“There is nobody that is above the law in this regard. And I am aware he has been a guest of security agencies to answer questions. When you make remarks that border on our national security, it is incumbent on the security agencies to dig further,” the minister stated.

The minister also insisted that no ransom was paid for the release of all the 137 schoolchildren abducted on March 7, 2024 from the Chikun Local Government Area of the state by marauding bandits in Kaduna State, adding that the victims secured their freedom through the concerted efforts of security agencies in the country.

The minister said, “President Bola Tinubu is determined to end this cycle of payment of ransom to kidnappers. The government believes that this continues to encourage these kidnappers, these criminal elements to perpetrate this act within the Nigerian nation and it is the official position of government as announced here last week that ransom will not be tolerated. Ransom will not be encouraged ransom will not be paid by the government.”

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State had on Sunday said Gumi was not involved in the safe return of abducted Kuriga pupils, though the cleric had offered to negotiate with bandits for the release of the pupils.

The governor had described as speculations, talks in some quarters that ransom was paid, stressing that Gumi was not involved in the rescue of the pupils.

Gumi ran into a fresh crisis with security agencies last week when he said they have no right to declare any Nigerian a terror financier. The cleric had reacted to a recent list by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), declaring his close associate, Kaduna-based publisher, Tukur Mamu, and 14 others as terror sponsors.