Police Neutralise Notorious Cult Kingpin In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has neutralized a notorious cult leader, Izuma David Odiereke popularly known as General Solution, in the Ahoada area of the state.

The suspect was until his death believed to be a notorious cult leader operating out of Owube kingdom in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.

Though his name has been on the police wanted list since 2016, he had previously evaded capture on multiple occasions.

Luck however ran out on the notorious cult leader when he and his gang members were engaged in a gun battle by the police at about 4 A.M on Monday and he lost his life.

READ ALSO: Gumi Has Been Invited For Questioning Over Comments On Bandits — FG

Addressing the Press while displaying Solution’s dead body, the Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, said, “we’ve been having series of attacks from this so called general that has just been killed.

“He has been on the wanted list since 2016 close to about 10 years. He has been a serial killer and a lot of people have died through his hands. Nobody can fish; nobody can go to the farm because of this man.

The CP further said, “Ipia clan is deserted because he kills and escapes at will. Because of him the clan is deserted, but today officers of this Command led by the DPO personally went after him, laid siege and luckily for us he has been gotten. So this is the end of the era of General Solution.”

On his part, however, the LGA Chairman, Hon Ben Eke said, “I’m indeed very happy this one was killed in Ahoada West. We know that cultists in Ahoada East and Ahoada West do things together. So, that this one has been brought down together means that criminality will reduce in our own local government. I commend the IGP, the CP, and the Officers of the Police.”

This is coming barely a month after 2baba; another cult kingpin believed to be responsible for the murder of the DPO of Ahoada Division – Bako Angbashim – was neutralized by the police.