Two Suspects Arrested For Alleged Forgery Of Sokoto District Head’s Signature

Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly forged the signature of a district head Marafan Gobir, Hakimin in the Sabon Birni local government Area of Sokoto as a prelude to claim 40 rustled cows in the state.

The suspects were arrested by the Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and were paraded on Tuesday at the NSCDC headquarters in Gusau.

Mustafa who was represented by the Command’s spokesman, Ikor Oche, said the suspects included Bashir Bala (M) 30 years of Unguwar Gwazar area of Gusau and Usman Mohammed (M) 33 years, AKA Alh. GEDE of Lalan Area in Gusau metropolis.

According to Uche, the suspects wanted to use the signature to lay claim to 40 rustled cattle

“The said suspect was laying claim falsely to about 40 rustled cows which he claimed to be the original owner as stated in the forged document.”

“Exhibits recovered were a copy of the forged Document said to have emanated from Marafan Gobir Hakimin Sabon Birnin local government Area of Sokoto State,” he said.

“On the 21 March 2024, one Bashar Bala (m) 30 years was arrested at Zakat and endowment board where rustled animals are kept for claims by legitimate owners with a suspected forged document reading Marafan Gobir Hakimim Sabon Birnin local government area of Sokoto State.

“During preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed that the said document was actually forged and given to him by one Alh. Usman Mohammed aka Alh. Gede who happens to be a member of the committee.”

According to the corps, Gede confessed to having conspired with the said suspect to lay false claim to the 40 rustled cows from the committee.

The action is said to be contrary to sections 121, 63 and 59 of law no 18 of the Zamfara State Penal Code Law 2024.