Ughelli Killings: Eight Suspects Nabbed Over Gruesome Murder Of Six Policemen

Eight suspects have been arrested over the gruesome murder of six policemen in the Ohoro Forest in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The slain officers – Inspector Abe Olubunmi (IRT), Inspector Friday Irorere, Sergeant Kuden Elisha, Sergeant Akpan Aniette, Sergeant Ayere Paul, and Sergeant Ejemito Friday – were ambushed on February 23 while on a rescue mission.

Announcing the arrest in a statement on Saturday, Force spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the suspects are currently in custody and are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

He said the arrest of the suspects followed intensive investigative efforts, adding that five suspects were initially arrested shortly after the incident, with additional three suspects apprehended, at different locations.

“The arrested suspects are currently in custody and are assisting with the ongoing investigation. While the Nigeria Police Force is committed to ensuring that all those responsible for this reprehensible act, and many alike, are brought to justice swiftly and decisively,” Adejobi said.

“The Police assure that the suspects will soon have their day in court, with credible evidence, once investigations are concluded.

“The Nigeria Police is deeply saddened by the heinous act of violence against our officers who were diligently performing their duty to protect and serve the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen officers during this difficult time.”

Adejobi also reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police to bring all those involved in the tragic incident to book, assuring that none of them will go unpunished.

Okuama Killings

Delta has witnessed the brutal killings of security operatives, with the latest being the ambush and murder of 17 personnel of the Nigerian Army.

On March 14, 17 military operatives comprising the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 12 personnel of the battalion were killed while on a peace mission to warring Okuama and Okoloba communities in the area.

The beheaded corpses of the slain soldiers were later recovered from a neigbouring river, while the stomachs and hearts of others were ripped off.

The gruesome murder has continued to draw condemnation from authorities in Nigeria. Tinubu had described it as an attack on the nation and gave marching orders to security agencies to fish out the masterminds of the attack.

Two weeks later, the military authorities conducted funeral rites in the honour of the slain soldiers, with wreaths laid in their memory.

President Bola Tinubu, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the inauspicious occasion, led governors, federal lawmakers, military top brass, dignitaries, and others to pay final respects to the fallen heroes.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla were present to pay final respects to the fallen heroes.

Also, the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas led members of the both upper and lower chambers to honour the slain military personnel.

Governors Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Usman Ododo (Kogi), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq (Kwara), and Abba Yusuf (Kano) were present to honour the slain military personnel.