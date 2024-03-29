NSCDC Deploys 2,300 Personnel In Rivers For Easter

To beef up security in Rivers during the Easter celebration, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 2,300 personnel to the oil-rich state.

The personnel deployed across the 23 local government areas of the state will also ensure the protection of critical national assets and forestall any form of criminality before, during, and after the celebration.

This was disclosed in a Friday statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Olufemi Ayodele.

He said the personnel were drawn from various units and departments of the command such as the Marine Unit, Arms Squad, the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Anti-vandal Unit, Intelligence Unit, Anti-Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration Unit, Agro Rangers Squad, Commandant’s Quick Response Squad and personnel from the 23 local government of Rivers State.

READ ALSO: Soldiers’ Killing Oil-Related, DSS Should Lead Probe — Urhobo Leader

He said, “As part of our statutory duties to protect lives and property, you are hereby directed to deploy your men to identified flash points, recreational/event centres, religious gatherings, motor parks, markets, and crowded and public gatherings where criminally minded individuals might intend to carry out their evil acts”.

The NSCDC Commandant also advised the public to be wary of unguarded statements that could trigger a crisis and urged parents and guardians to take responsibility for their wards as anyone arrested for vandalism, disruption of peace, law, and order, kidnapping, abduction, and other sundry offences would be prosecuted by the law enforcement agencies.

See the full statement below: