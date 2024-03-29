NSCDC Deploys 2,300 Personnel In Rivers For Easter

To beef up security in Rivers during the Easter celebration, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 2,300 personnel to the oil-rich state.
The personnel deployed across the 23 local government areas of the state will also ensure the protection of critical national assets and forestall any form of criminality before, during, and after the celebration.
This was disclosed in a Friday statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Olufemi Ayodele.
He said the personnel were drawn from various units and departments of the command such as the Marine Unit, Arms Squad, the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Anti-vandal Unit, Intelligence Unit, Anti-Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration Unit, Agro Rangers Squad, Commandant’s Quick Response Squad and personnel from the 23 local government of Rivers State.
READ ALSO: Soldiers’ Killing Oil-Related, DSS Should Lead Probe — Urhobo Leader
He said, “As part of our statutory duties to protect lives and property, you are hereby directed to deploy your men to identified flash points, recreational/event centres, religious gatherings, motor parks, markets, and crowded and public gatherings where criminally minded individuals might intend to carry out their evil acts”.
The NSCDC Commandant also advised the public to be wary of unguarded statements that could trigger a crisis and urged parents and guardians to take responsibility for their wards as anyone arrested for vandalism, disruption of peace, law, and order, kidnapping, abduction, and other sundry offences would be prosecuted by the law enforcement agencies.
See the full statement below:
EASTER SEASON: NSCDC RIVERS STATE COMMANDANT DEPLOYS 2300 PERSONNEL TO SECURE CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE ASSURES HITCH-FREE CELEBRATION.
The Rivers State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Basil Igwebueze has assured the people of Rivers State of a peaceful and hitch-free Easter celebration.
Commandant Basil gave this assurance in a statement signed and released to the newsmen by the Command spokesperson SC Olufemi Ayodele noting that all Head of Departments, Unit Heads, Area Commanders, Divisional Officers and Location Supervisors have been directed to ensure the appropriate deployment of Personnel to strategic points to forestall any form of criminality before, during and after the celebration.
“As part of our statutory duties to protect lives and property you are hereby directed to deploy your men to identified flash points, Recreational/Event Centres, Religious gatherings, Motor parks, Markets, Crowded and public gatherings were criminal minded individuals might intend to carry out their evil acts”.
The State Commandant further hinted that the 2,300 Personnel deployed were drawn from various Units and Departments of the Command such as: Marine Unit, Arms Squad, the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Anti-vandal Unit, Intelligence Unit, Anti-Human Trafficking and illegal Migration Unit, Agro Rangers Squad, Commandant’s Quick Response Squad and Personnel from the 23 Local Government of Rivers State.
“As a trained officer you are well acquainted with the trajectory of crimes and how its carried out; you know that criminals always take advantage of the festive period to carry out their illegal operations, I hereby charge you to step up your Operational Tactics and Intelligence Techniques both overt and covert on land and waterways. You are to secure all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in the State without compromise ”
While wishing the good people of Rivers State a happy and prosperous Easter celebration, the Command helmsman advised the public to be wary of unguarded statements that could trigger crisis, he further said that parents and guardians must take responsibility for their wards as anyone arrested for vandalism, disruption of Peace, law and order, kidnapping, abduction and other sundry offences would be prosecuted by the law enforcement agencies.
In his words: “Let me also advise all parents and guardians to watch over their Children most especially the Youth; because the Security Agencies are out for round the clock Patrols; however we need the support of the public through credible intelligence and information that would gear the arrest of anyone reasonably suspected to be a threat to the Peaceful coexistence of the good people of our noble state.”
SIGNED:
SC OLUFEMI AYODELE mcai, anipr.
PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
NSCDC RIVERS STATE COMMAND.