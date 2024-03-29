Ogoni Clean-Up: Environment Ministry, HYPREP Launch Interactive Sessions For Youths

The Federal Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with the Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project (HYPREP), has launched quarterly interactive sessions aimed at engaging Ogoni youths in the ongoing remediation and restoration efforts in Rivers State.

In Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, the inaugural session unfolded, marking a significant step in fostering a better communication and dialogue between HYPREP and Ogoni youths.

The initiative, first proposed by Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawa,l in 2023 aims to inform youths about clean-up progress, address concerns, and prevent misinformation and protests.

Representatives from the four local government areas comprising the Ogoni speaking areas voiced their concerns and contributions during the session. It includes the circulation of remediation projects to all polluted areas and improvement in local contents during the project.

HYPREP Project Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, provided insights into the remediation efforts across the Ogoni LGAs, emphasizing the importance of local involvement. He highlighted ongoing works in both remediation and restoration ongoing sites.

The quarterly interactions seek to ensure active participation of Ogoni youths and locals throughout the project’s lifespan.

The launch of the quarterly interactive sessions signifies a commitment to transparency and community engagement in the Ogoni clean-up effort by HYPREP, fostering trust and collaboration between stakeholders to possibly help prevent the reoccurrence of the protest that HYPREP witnessed in the last quarter of 2023 from some Ogoni youths.