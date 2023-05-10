FEC Approves Additional N129bn For Ogoni Clean-Up

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N129.8 billion for various projects in the Niger Delta Ministry, especially for the Ogoni clean-up project.

This was disclosed to journalists by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, after the FEC meeting chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo which lasted for over seven hours on Wednesday.

According to him, the money would be used for the second phase of the Ogoni water project and the central remediation of newly-identified hydrocarbon-impacted sites.

Shehu said the money would be used for the water project while N107 billion was awarded for the remediation of the newly identified hydro-carbon impacted sites along the shoreline of Ogoni land.

Also speaking, the Minister of Water resources, Suleiman Adamu, assured Nigerians that ongoing projects in the country won’t be abandoned by the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu.