Tinubu’s Govt Won’t Abandon Ongoing Projects – FG

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that ongoing projects will not be jettisoned by the incoming administration of the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

The Minister of Water resources, Suleiman Adamu stated this after the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, which lasted over seven hours on Wednesday.

He explained that the council continued to ratify various contracts running into billions of naira because they have sworn to work to serve Nigerians until the last day.

The Council approved N449.9 million for the development of Airport Master Plan for 17 airports in the country. They include the Murtala Mohammed Airport Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja.

Others are Port Harcourt, Kano, Owerri, Benin, Enugu, Maiduguri, Yola, Kaduna, Calabar, Ilorin, Sokoto, Ibadan, Jos, Akure and Katsina airports.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, equally announced that the Council approved two major contracts for Ogoni in the second phase, a water project amounting to N22.8 billion as well as a N107 billion award for the remediation of newly identified hydro carbon impacted sites along the shoreline of Ogoni land.