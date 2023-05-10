Suspected Cultists Kill Three In Ondo Community

Three persons have been shot dead in Owo, the headquarters of the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State by suspected cult members in the ancient town.

According to residents, the suspects went away with the remains of the dead victims.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya confirmed the incident to Channels Television correspondent in a telephone conversation.

She, however, noted that no arrest has been made in connection with the killings.

The police spokesperson disclosed that men of the anti-cultism squad of the command have been drafted to the town to track down the perpetrators.