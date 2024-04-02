Angry Youths Destroy Farmer’s House, Poultry In Plateau

Angry youths of Angwan Rukuba in the Nabor Gwong community popularly known as Eto Baba of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State went berserk on Tuesday, destroying and burning the properties of a farmer resident in the area for the alleged killing of his employee.

An eyewitness in the community told Channels Television that the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when a case of theft was reported at a poultry farm within the community.

Rather than hand over the suspect who is the security guard at the farm to security agents, the suspect was manhandled by the owners leading to his death.

The angry youths in the community thereafter proceeded to the farm housing about five thousand birds, looted the chickens as well as the eggs, and destroyed the buildings.

The situation became uncontrollable as the dissatisfied youths gathered at the poultry owner’s residence a few meters from the farm and accosted him for resorting to self-help.

Security operatives’ intervention also aggravated the situation when the community youth leader was hit by a tear gas canister which led to the agitated youths setting the house and two vehicles ablaze.

Though the community youth leader is recuperating at the hospital, the secretary to the security outfit in the community Emmanuel Samson narrated how the farm and the house were destroyed.

The farm owner and his family have been taken into police custody for safety.