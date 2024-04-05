Bobrisky Arrives In Court For Arraignment Over Alleged Money Laundering

Popular crossdresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky has arrived at the Federal High Court in Lagos for his arraignment.

Bobrisky was brought into the court in a white bus at 9.12 a.m. by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

As at the time of filing this report, Bobrisky is still sitting inside the bus as parties await his arraignment.

Trial judge, Justice Abimbola Awogboro, is presiding over other cases and Bobrisky’s case is listed as No 10 on the courts list.



Bobrisky, who was arrested by the EFCC on Wednesday, is facing a six-count charge of naira abuse and alleged money laundering.

While the first four counts of the charge border on abuse of the Naira, the last two counts border on alleged money laundering.

In the charge sheet filed by EFCC Prosecutor, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Rotimi Oyedepo, alongside seven other lawyers, Bobrisky in the first count is alleged to have tampered with the sum of N400,000 by spraying same while dancing at a social event at the IMAX Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

He was said to have committed the offence which is contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007 on March 24, 2024.

In count two, Bobrisky was said to have between July and August 2023 at Aja Junction, Ikorodu also tampered with another sum of N50,000 by spraying the same at a social event while dancing.

Count three stated that Bobrisky in December 2023 at White Steve Event Hall, Ikeja also sprayed and tampered with another sum of N20,000 while dancing.

Count four also accused Bobrisky of spraying and tampering with another sum of N20,000 while dancing at another event in Oniru, Victoria Island.

In count five, Bobrisky while trading under the name and style of Bob Express between Sept 1, 2021, and April 4, 2024, in Lagos, failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, a declaration of the activities of the said company, (Bob Express), within which period the total sum of N127. 7m was paid into the company account domiciled with Ecobank.

Bobrisky is also accused in count six of failing to submit a declaration of the activities of the company within the same period when another N53m was paid into the company’s account thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 6(1)(a), and Section 19(1) (f) of the Money Laundering (Prevention And Prohibition) Act and punishable under Section 19 (2) (b) of the same Act.