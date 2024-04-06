Kidnapped Kogi Chief Imam Regains Freedom

The Chief Imam of Iyara in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Sheikh Quasim Musa, has regained his freedom from his abductors.

Sheikh Musa was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Monday, March 25, 2024, at his house in Ilukpa, Iyara, the headquarters of Ijumu Local Government Area.

The gunmen were said to have come in a commando-style shooting sporadically into the air before taking their victim to an unknown destination.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, confirmed the release of the Iman on Saturday morning in a short message sent to our correspondent.

The message read, “This is to inform you that, the Chief Imam of Iyara Central Mosque Alhaji Qosim, who was earlier kidnapped regained his freedom yesterday night.”