JUST IN: I’m Not Leaving Labour Party, Says Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has debunked rumours making the rounds that he is leaving the party, insisting that he stands for peaceful resolution of issues in the party.

He made the remarks on Sunday when he donated a borehole to Pantami Sheep Market in Gombe State, a market with thousands of business owners and households.

Obi said he is visiting various states of the country to meet needs of people especially during the Ramadan fasting by Muslim faithful.

The Labour Party has been plagued with intra-party squabbles of late, with Julius Abure being in the eyes of the storm. Some members of the party have insisted that Abure’s tenure as LP chairman was over but a recent national convention of the party held in Anambra reportedly returned Abure re-elected, a development that has been rejected by many party members and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), with the labour union maintaining that Abure must go.

More to follow…