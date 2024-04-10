Birthday: Tinubu Felicitates Dangote, Ayo Adebanjo

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of the Dangote Group and elder statesman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on their birthdays.

This birthday greetings to the duo, who were both born on April 10, were conveyed in a separate statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday.

The President joined the family and friends of Alhaji Dangote to celebrate the founder of the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa and one of Africa’s business lodestars.

Referencing the many industrial feats of the business colossus, President Tinubu extoled Alhaji Dangote’s famed dauntless and inventive spirit, as well as his facility for excellence in any venture.

The President commended the Chairman of the Dangote Group for his interventions and support for Nigeria’s young entrepreneurs, describing him as one of the industrialists who have kept the country on the global map as a haven for enterprise.

The President wished him many more prosperous years in his storied endeavours in Nigeria, Africa, and the world.

In his message to Chief Adebanjo, Tinubu commended him for his decades of spirited advocacy for a united and equitable Nigeria, as well as for contributions to enriching the national discourse.

President Tinubu wished prayed to God Almighty to grant Pa Adebanjo many more years in excellent health.