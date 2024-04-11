Junior Pope: Another Great Loss For The Entertainment Industry – Obi

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 Polls, Mr Peter Obi, says the death of Nollywood actor, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, is a great loss to Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Mr Obi who expressed shock at the untimely demise of the actor who he describes as ‘vibrant’, said Junior Pope’s death is so devastating because of the promising future his talent projected.

In a brief statement on X (formerly Twitter), the former Anambra State governor commiserated with the late actor’s family, and the families of others who lost their lives in the tragic boat mishap.

Mr obi prayed that the actor’s family, his fans and all Nigerians be granted the fortitude to bear the loss.

Below is Peter Obi’s full statement.

Nollywood Actor Junior Pope Dies In Boat Accident

Junior Pope: Actors Guild Bans Riverine Shoots, Suspends Filmmaker Adanma Luke