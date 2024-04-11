Junior Pope: Another Great Loss For The Entertainment Industry – Obi

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 Polls, Mr Peter Obi, says the death of Nollywood actor, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, is a great loss to Nigeria’s entertainment industry.
Mr Obi who expressed shock at the untimely demise of the actor who he describes as ‘vibrant’, said Junior Pope’s death is so devastating because of the promising future his talent projected.
In a brief statement on X (formerly Twitter), the former Anambra State governor commiserated with the late actor’s family, and the families of others who lost their lives in the tragic boat mishap.
Mr obi prayed that the actor’s family, his fans and all Nigerians be granted the fortitude to bear the loss.
Below is Peter Obi’s full statement.
Nollywood Actor Junior Pope Dies In Boat Accident
Junior Pope: Actors Guild Bans Riverine Shoots, Suspends Filmmaker Adanma Luke
“I am shocked by the reports of the death of yet another vibrant Nollywood actor, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope. Our entertainment industry, and indeed our dear nation, is once again thrown into mourning, by the death of this young talented actor.
“His death is yet another great loss to the entertainment industry which has in recent years risen to become a most vibrant sector of our social and economic life. I am even more saddened to imagine the pain and agony of the families they have just left behind.
“Death is a very painful experience, but the death of a young one with a promising future is even more devastating. I sincerely commiserate with his family and the families of others who also lost their lives in the boat accident.
“I also condole with the Actors Guild of Nigeria, and the entire entertainment industry. May God give them, and all of us, the fortitude to bear this sad irreplaceable loss, and grant eternal rest to the dead. ”