Troops Raid Illegal Armoury In Delta, Arrest Three Suspects

Troops of the Nigerian Army have discovered an armoury containing a cache of arms and ammunition at the residence of a gun runner in Olota community and adjoining communities of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

A statement from the Department of Army Public Relations, said the troops raided the identified armoury concealed in the residence of one Mr Kenneth, a notorious gun runner in the said community.

A search of the armoury yielded one G3 rifle, 853 rounds of 7.62mm Nato, and 19 rounds of 7.62mm special, according to the Army.

The troops also apprehended three suspects during the operation.

The statement added that the operation further extended to other adjoining locations within the community, resulting in the discovery of four G3 rifles and magazines, one pump action semi-automatic gun, 3 sub-machine guns (SMG) and magazines, as well as 476 live cartridges.

The troops were said to have equally recovered 5 locally fabricated guns, a large plastic bag containing substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, and two speed boats with 75 horsepower outboard engines.