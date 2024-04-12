‘I Am A Man,’ Bobrisky Tells Court

Crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky on Friday told the court he identifies as a male after he was found guilty of abusing the Nigerian currency, the Naira.

A federal judge in Lagos handed Idris Okuneye six months for mutilation of naira notes, according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He will serve his six-month jail term at Ikoyi Correctional Centre without the option of a fine.

Bobrisky has always stirred controversy as he appears in public functions in female costumes and in 2021, he revealed a new physical appearance to become more feminine after surgery.

Before the sentence, the judge asked Bobrisky about his sex, and he quickly replied “I am a man,”

“The act of mutilating the Naira notes has become a menace, which has continued to damage the image of the country,” Justice Awogboro said, according to the EFCC statement.

“Enough of people mutilating and tampering with our currencies. It has to stop.”

The counts against him read: “that you, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, on the 24th day of March 2024, at Imax Circle Mall, Jakande, Lekki, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst dancing during a social event tampered with the total sum of N400,000.00 (four hundred thousand naira) notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

The judge in her ruling held that the jail term would commence on March 24, 2024, the day of his arrest.