Ayu Withdraws Suit Challenging Removal As PDP Chair

The embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorcha Ayu, has withdrawn his appeal, which sought to challenge his removal as the party’s national chairman.

The executive committee of the PDP in Igyorov ward in Gboko Local Government Area of Kogi State had in 2023 suspended Ayu over alleged anti party activities.

They also claimed that Ayu was not paying his membership dues and did not vote in the March 18 governorship and the House of Assembly elections in Benue State.

Dissatisfied with the party’s decision, Senator Ayu approached the court to challenge his removal.

READ ALSO: PDP Governors In Closed-Door Meeting In Abuja

However, a Federal High Court in June last year affirmed the decision of the party to sack Senator Ayu, a judgement that led to an appeal, which he has now withdrawn.

Ayu’s withdrawal was made known in a notice tagged CA/MK/88/2024 SUIT NO: MHC/85/2023 dated April 15, and made available to Channels Television on Wednesday.

It read in part, “Take notice that the appellant herein intends and doth hereby wholly withdraw the appeal against the respondents filed on the 27th day of June 2023 vide Notice of Appeal dated the 26th day of June 2023.”