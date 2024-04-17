Former Kwara Senator Rafiu Ibrahim Is Dead

A former Senator, who represented Kwara South Senatorial District, Rafiu Ibrahim, is dead.

The lawmaker died in the early hours of Wednesday after a brief illness.

He was 57.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said that he received with shock and profound sadness reports of the death of Ibrahim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late senator, the people of Ojoku in the Oyun Local Government Area, and the PDP.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, AbdulRazaq said “this shocking development again reminds everyone of the inevitability of death for all human beings and the fact that it could come unannounced for anyone”.

The governor prayed to Allah to admit the senator to al-Jannah Firdaus and give comfort to his family members, political associates, and followers.

The late senator will be buried at the Muslim cemetery in Ilorin today (Wednesday).