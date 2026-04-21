Gov AbdulRazaq Visits Injured Soldiers, Pays Tribute To Fallen Troops

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has visited six soldiers who were injured in a recent counterterrorism operation in Kaiama, Kaiama Local Government Area, commending them for their gallantry and resilience.

Three soldiers reportedly paid the supreme price during the fierce encounter, while several terrorists were neutralised.

During the visit, the Governor announced N20 million support for each of the families of the fallen soldiers and N5 million each for the injured personnel, describing the sacrifices of security operatives as priceless.

He was received at the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH), Ilorin, by the Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Hospitals Management Board, Dr Malik Abdulraheem; the Chief Medical Director of KWASUTH, Dr Bola Ahmed AbdulKadir; and some security officials.

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“We are here to see the soldiers that got injured in the recent attack. It was a deliberate attack on the checkpoint facilities. It was a surprise attack and a very sad incident,” the Governor told reporters during the visit.

“Soldiers and other security forces are cooperating, and the government will continue to give the right support to our security agencies as they do their jobs. We are proud of their service and will continue to do the needful for them.

“This recent attack was not on civilians and there was no kidnapping; it was a frontal attack against the military, and that shows they are getting desperate and want the military to vacate the area. The area has been uncomfortable for them.”

Governor AbdulRazaq said the Army and other security agencies have been able to subdue most attacks through intelligence gathering and neutralisation of threats.

He said the attackers are mostly from Niger State, who often cross over to launch attacks and return to their base.

“The Army has mostly secured our axis here. The borders are wide and porous. The Kainji Forest Reserve is nearly twice the size of Lagos State. It is difficult to patrol and manage with the size of forces deployed there at the moment,” he said.

“We are confident that with Operation Savannah Shield, we will hold ground and they would be eliminated from that axis.”

The Governor also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support to security agencies, noting that requests for assistance have not been turned down, especially in Kwara State.

“It is for us to better coordinate ourselves on all fronts and overcome this challenge,” he added, while expressing concern over informants aiding criminal elements.