Kogi Gov Pays Solidarity Visit To Yahaya Bello Amid EFCC Siege

The Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, has paid a solidarity visit to his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, at his Abuja residence despite the heavy presence of armed operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the ex-governor’s residence.

Ododo, who was at Bello’s residence located at Wuse Zone 4 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), cheered loyalists of the former governor who were present to give support to their embattled principal.

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo arrives at the residence of the former governor of the state Yahaya Bello to the cheer of supporters

Eyewitnesses said EFCC officials barricaded the ex-governor’s residence since 9am on Wednesday though the reason for their action was unknown as of the time of filing this report.

Mid-March, the EFCC indicted Yahaya Bello, in an alleged diversion of about N100 billion, an offence said to have been committed months before he assumed office as governor in September 2015.

The Kogi State Government had swiftly faulted the anti-graft agency and described as a “witch-hunt”, the charges against the immediate past governor.

Bello’s Media Office, in a statement on Wednesday, faulted the attempt by the EFCC to “arrest Bello”, arguing that there was a subsisting order of injunction restraining the Commission from harassing, arresting, detaining or prosecuting Bello, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive fundamental rights enforcement action.

Bello’s media office also urged President Bola Tinubu to call the EFCC to order.

Bello was the governor of the North Central state from January 27, 2016 to January 27, 2024 when he handed over to his fellow partyman in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ododo.