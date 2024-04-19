Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler In Taraba

Gunmen suspected to be assassins have killed the Chief of Sansani, Alhaji Abdulmutallib Nuhu, in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

This was confirmed by the Assistant Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Kwache Gambo, in a telephone interview.

According to her, the gunmen in their numbers stormed the residence of the monarch and shot him dead without asking for anything.

READ ALSO: Military Frees Traditional Ruler Of Ewu Kingdom

She stated that the assassins invaded the palace of Jankada of Sansani by 22:00hrs Thursday night.

Gambo revealed that empty shells of ammunition were found in the palace and no arrests have been made so far.

She also disclosed that investigations into the killing have been launched to unmask the killers.