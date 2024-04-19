Tunde Onakoya Braves Stomach Upset To Continue Record-Breaking Chess Quest

Nigerian chess champion and child education advocate Tunde Onakoya, 29, is attempting to break the global record for the longest chess marathon in New York City’s Times Square.

Onakoya is partnering with his United States counterpart Shawn Martinez in this remarkable feat. The marathon, which has already exceeded 50 hours, is scheduled to end on April 19.

Despite facing health challenges during the marathon, including intense vomiting and stomach pain, Onakoya has remained steadfast. When given the choice to quit, he declared, “I will play on for the dreams of millions of children.” His determination has garnered widespread support, with online well-wishers and onlookers at the scene cheering him on. The marathon aims to raise $1 million to empower children’s education across Africa.

Onakoya’s menu during the marathon includes lots of water and jollof rice. For every hour of play, he and his opponent receive only five minutes’ break, which they sometimes use to catch up with supporters and join in their dancing. Within the first 20 hours of the attempt, a total of $22,000 was raised, demonstrating the overwhelming support from Nigerians, global leaders, celebrities, and passersby.

The current chess marathon record stands at 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds, achieved in 2018 by Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad, both from Norway. Onakoya’s goal is to play nonstop for 58 hours, adhering to Guinness World Record guidelines that require two players to engage in play for the entire duration continuously.

Tunde Onakoya’s commitment to this cause extends beyond the marathon. He founded Chess in Slums Africa in 2018, aiming to support the education of at least one million children living in slums across the continent. With more than 10 million children out of school in Nigeria, this initiative holds significant importance.

As the chess clock continues to tick, Onakoya keeps going, fueled by the music and encouragement of those supporting him.

His words resonate: “It is possible to do great things from a small place.”