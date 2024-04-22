Troops Kill Two Terrorists In Borno, Recover Weapons

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for counter-terrorism operations in the North-East have killed two terrorists on their way to attack Mashurori village in Borno State.

A statement by the Department of Army Public Relations on Monday said the feat was achieved in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force in a clearance operation.

Responding to credible intelligence about terrorists’ movement to the community, the troops said they moved into an ambush position to intercept the terrorists.

In the firefight that ensued, two AK-47 rifles, two magazines, 58 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and a motorbike used by the terrorists were recovered during the operations.

The troops also recovered levy tickets and N60,000 cash believed to be linked to the terrorists’ illicit extortion activities.