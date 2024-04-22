VIDEO: ‘Evading Arrest Is An Offence,’ Bwala Dissects Implications Of EFCC-Bello Tussle

A lawyer Daniel Bwala has faulted a former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello for the tussle between him and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC operatives stormed Bello’s Abuja residence last week in an attempt to arrest the former governor and arraign him on allegations of fraud to the tune of N80 billion. But he was whisked away, prompting the anti-craft agency to declare him wanted.

READ ALSO: EFCC Declares Yahaya Bello Wanted Over Alleged N80.2b Fraud

Days after, Bwala who is also a public affairs analyst, said Bello’s evasion of arrest by the EFCC is an offence.

He spoke on Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s breakfast show The Morning Brief.